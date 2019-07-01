BURLINGTON — Authorities have arrested a man on charges that he fatally shot three people at an apartment complex on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.
Hyquan Johan Parker, 26, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of Kaseem Devon Zinebalist Peterson, 27, Tyrone Brandon Nelson Jr., 18, and Jason Deangelo Williams, 26, all of Burlington.
Parker, who police said formerly lived in Durham, was in the Alamance County jail on a $3 million bond.
Police said Parker knew at least one of the victims and had been at the apartment earlier in the day.
At 8:07 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 15 Perry Circle in reference to a shooting. Officers found Peterson, Nelson and Williams inside the apartment with fatal gunshot wounds.
At least one person provided authorities with a description of the suspect and the direction in which the suspect had fled on foot.
During Parker's the first appearance in court Monday afternoon, a woman in the courtroom on behalf of one of the victims became disruptive and left the courtroom, according to a separate news release from police. The release did not indicate which victim.
Judge James T. Hill ordered a bailiff to bring the woman, Josselyn Farrior of Durham, back into the court. A disturbance ensued in the hallway, and Farrior was detained and returned to the courtroom, according to the release.
Hill found Farrior, 24, in contempt of court and sentenced her to 10 days in the Alamance County jail, according to the release.