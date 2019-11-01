BURLINGTON — Authorities have arrested a 26-year-old in the shooting death of a man on Sept. 30, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Miktu Rogier Williams was taken into custody in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday without incident, police said. He was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Donald Cody Watlington of Burlington, according to the release.
Williams, whose last known address is in the 600 block of Center Avenue, was being held in Virginia, awaiting extradition to North Carolina.
Officers found Watlington at about 10:40 p.m. Sept. 30 after responding to a shooting call in the 600 block of Center Avenue. They found Watlington dead on a sidewalk between two apartment buildings. He had an apparent single gunshot wound to his back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.