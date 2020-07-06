HIGH POINT — Officers arrested a man Thursday accused of stealing a car and robbing a person at an ATM, police said in a news release.
About 11:30 a.m., police said officers responded to a report of an assault and a car being stolen at the Food Lion on East Fairfield Road in High Point.
Police said the victim told officers he gave a stranger a ride to Food Lion in his Ford Expedition, but when they were in the parking lot, the passenger pulled out a knife and held it to the driver's throat.
The driver grabbed the knife and pushed it away, cutting his hand, according to police. The driver fled from his car and the assailant moved into the driver's seat and stole the car.
The victim's hand injury was treated on scene. While officers were investigating the incident, they received an alert about an armed robbery at an ATM involving a Ford Expedition in Thomasville.
Officers used software on the vehicle to track it to Beddington Street, police said. The suspect was gone, but surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the man park and get into a second vehicle driven by someone else.
Officers found the second vehicle and stopped it on South Main Street a short time later.
They arrested the passenger, Dustin Wayne Gash, 33. Police said the driver of the vehicle was not involved and did not appear to know about the crimes.
Gash was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Thomasville police charged Gash with the robbery in Thomasville.
Police said about $152,600 in cash and checks, a bank deposit bag and two knives were recovered from the second vehicle.
Gash was being held in jail under a $200,000 secured bail.
