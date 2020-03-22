Blue and red emergency lights police lights

GREENSBORO —  A man armed with a knife robbed a gas station on Sunday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 10:23 a.m to the Speedway at 3610 W. Wendover Ave. A man had entered the business, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to the release.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen traveling east on Wendover Avenue in a red, older model Nissan Frontier.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

