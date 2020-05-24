Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — A man with a knife robbed a convenience store early this morning, according to a release from Greensboro police.

At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the Family Fare BP store at 4700 W. Market St. in reference to a robbery. A man had entered the store and demanded merchandise while brandishing a knife, according to the release.

The suspect was last seen in a gray Crown Victoria driving west on Market Street. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments