A shootout in Davidson County’s Linwood community between a rifle-wielding man and sheriff’s deputies sent three people to the hospital, including the shooter, his wife and a deputy, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons.
Deputies went to 167 Cox Ave. around 9:45 a.m. after getting a call about a domestic disturbance there, Simmons said. Terry Simerson of Lexington was arguing with his wife, and Simerson had what police called a high-powered rifle, Simmons said.
The first two officers to arrive —a training officer and a trainee, according to the sheriff — were met with a barrage of gunfire, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
One of the deputies was shot in the foot.
Simerson then shot his wife, Simmons said. She was hit in the abdomen, according to the sheriff's office statement.
More law enforcement showed up, and more shots were fired, with authorities eventually shooting Simerson twice, Simmons said. He was hit in the "lower extremities," authorities said.
The entire incident was over in about 15 minutes, Simmons said.
“He started spraying rounds at our deputies, and we returned fire and struck him twice,” Simmons said.
After a brief standoff, Simerson was arrested and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Charges will be filed once he is released from medical care, Simmons said.
All three people who were shot are expected to be OK, according to the sheriff.
The deputy was treated and released, investigators reported Wednesday afternoon.
Denton police, Lexington police, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Wildlife Commission also responded to the scene.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating whether the deputies were right to fire their weapons, Simmons said. The SBI investigates every law enforcement involved shooting in North Carolina.
According to Davidson County property tax records, the property at 167 Cox Ave. is owned by Ann Killian, and there are two mobile homes on the tract. Authorities blocked the road about half a mile from the scene.
Simmons said he doesn’t think the shooting will impact the trainee’s decision to join law enforcement.
“I don’t think it’s going to affect him one bit,” Simmons said.
