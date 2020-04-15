A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of his infant son in Winston-Salem, authorities said Wednesday.
Christion Vaughn Jones, who has addresses on Franciscan Drive in Winston-Salem and Merritt Drive in Greensboro, faces charges of murder and felony intentional child abuse, causing serious bodily injury in the July 4, 2019, death of 7-month-old Christion Vaughn Jones Jr., according to Winston-Salem police and an arrest warrant.
Jones was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
The infant died at Brenner’s Children Hospital last year.
Jones is accused of causing massive internal injuries to his son that resulted in the boy’s death, according to the warrant.
Christion Jr. had a torn liver, a torn vein carrying blood to his heart, broken ribs, a torn small intestine, a torn pancreas, torn adrenal glands, a torn small bowel and other internal injuries, the warrant said.
Jones submitted a DNA sample and fingerprints to court officials, a court record shows. Jones is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.
Officers went to an apartment in the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive at 10:08 a.m. on July 4. They had received a report that an infant wasn’t breathing, police said. When officers arrived, the infant’s family was performing CPR on the baby.
Officers then assisted with CPR until emergency medical technicians and city firefighters arrived on the scene, police said. The medical technicians and firefighters took over, and the infant was taken to the hospital.
An autopsy determined that the infant had injuries that caused his death, police said.
Detectives said they eventually Linked link Christion Jones to his son’s death.
Officers arrested Jones on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street in Winston-Salem.
Anyone with information about the infant’s death can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.