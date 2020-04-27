RAMSEUR - A 60-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman late Sunday was jailed without bond, according to Randolph County Sheriff's officials.
Deputies responded to a call about an assault with a knife at a home in the area of Brady Street Extension in Ramseur to find David Ries Birchall on the front porch, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Birchall refused to follow commands as deputies found evidence that someone had been injured, the news release said. Deputies located the victim at an area hospital; She was treated for a stab wound and released.
Birchall was arrested and taken to Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, a felony; and assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, and resisting public officer, all misdemeanors, the release said.
He received no bond due to the domestic nature of the charges, officials said. His first appearance court date will be today in Randolph County District Court.
