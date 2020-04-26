GREENSBORO — A 50-year-old man died overnight after a shooting, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Dorian L. Patterson Sr. of Greensboro died at the scene in the 800 block of Haywood Street, according to the release.
Officers responded to the area at about 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving a “gunshot wound” call, police said. Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation to determine the sequence of events and identify all participants, according to the release.
They received information that a disturbance ensued between the victim and a resident of the home.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
