GREENSBORO – A 28-year-old man died after being shot Thursday evening, Greensboro police said early Friday.
Zane Anthony Crosson died shortly after being taken to a local hospital after police found him at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday outside of a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 1000 block of Creek Ridge Road, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
A vehicle was reported leaving the area after the shooting, the release said. No further details about a suspect or the vehicle were released.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.