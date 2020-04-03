police lights.jpg
GREENSBORO – A 28-year-old man died after being shot Thursday evening, Greensboro police said early Friday.

Zane Anthony Crosson died shortly after being taken to a local hospital after police found him at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday outside of a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home in the 1000 block of Creek Ridge Road, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

A vehicle was reported leaving the area after the shooting, the release said. No further details about a suspect or the vehicle were released.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

