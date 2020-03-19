Stolen truck full of toilet paper

 Guilford County Sheriff's Office

WHITSETT — Deputies pulled over a stolen truck Wednesday full of toilet paper.

The tractor-trailer was hauling about 18,000 pounds of commercial, bathroom paper products, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies followed the truck to a warehouse just off Interstate 40 in Whitsett and discovered the cargo, which is in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The truck had been reported stolen locally, the sheriff's office said.

