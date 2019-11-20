Anthony Jay Sim

GREENSBORO — A Lexington man identified as the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning has turned himself in to police. 

Anthony Jay Sim, 26, of Lexington, is accused of striking a pedestrian around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday at the Shell Gas Station at 2514 W. Gate City Blvd., according to a police news release.

Police received multiple tips about the incident. At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sims turned himself.

He is charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while license revoked.

Sim was booked into the Guilford County jail with bail set at $5,000.

