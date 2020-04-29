A group of teens and young children are responsible for stealing 46 cars in a month-long string of car dealership break-ins, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The juveniles, 19 of them in total, have stolen cars from 20 dealerships in Forsyth County. The children range in age from nine to 16, police say. Because they are under the age of 18, their names will not be released.
Police said they have tried to detain the children, but the Forsyth County Department of Juvenile Justice has denied all custody orders sought by detectives, according to the police department.
Detectives arrested one adult, 19-year-old Mekeal Steward Binns, in connection to the thefts. Binns is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
The break-ins began on March 17, police said, and the young people robbed some dealerships more than once.
The 46 cars are worth more than $1.1 million, police said. However, detectives have recovered 40 of the 46 stolen vehicles.
Police say they are working with local dealerships to help them better secure buildings and to put measures in place to prevent would-be thieves from getting car keys if they break in.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
The dealerships that were robbed in Winston-Salem include:
Flow Honda
Flow Lexus
Enterprise Rentals
Parkway Ford
Flow Audi
Modern Infinity
Bob King Kia
Modern Toyota
Volvo
Parkway Ford
Flow Subaru
Flow Chevrolet
