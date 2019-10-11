A Kernersville woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a man, authorities said Friday.
Evelyn Ann Floyd, 52, of Glennview Drive was charged with the voluntary manslaughter, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Steven Darrell Landreth, 49, who lived with Floyd, was found dead Wednesday with a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. The agency didn't describe the relationship between Floyd and Landreth.
Deputies had responded to a report of a shooting at 6:14 p.m. at a house in the 1100 block of Glennview Drive, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators initially determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, the sheriff's office said.
Floyd was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
