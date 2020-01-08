Duck Stop Sweepstakes (copy)

Kernersville police say these three men robbed Duck Stop Sweepstakes on North Main Street on Tuesday morning.

 Kernersville police

KERNERSVILLE — Police are looking for three men who robbed a sweepstakes business Tuesday morning.

Police say three men, at least one of whom was armed, entered Duck Stop Sweepstakes on North Main Street on Tuesday morning and demanded money. The men left with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the business and patrons inside, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

