Kernersville sweepstakes robbery suspect

Kernersville police are looking for an armed robber after he held up a sweepstakes business for cash Thursday night

 Kernersville Police Department

Kernersville police are looking for an armed robber after he held up a sweepstakes business for cash Thursday night, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

A man armed with a handgun went into the Fun Zone Business Center, located at 723 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville, and demanded cash from an employee there, police said. The man made off with an undisclosed amount of money, and was last seen leaving the area on foot, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or the man’s identity to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments