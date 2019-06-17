KERNERSVILLE — An off-duty Kernersville police lieutenant was charged with driving while impaired after striking several vehicles and leaving the scene, according to a release from Kernersville police.
Lt. John Franklin Bowman, 51, who has since been fired from the police department, was operating his personal vehicle when the incident occurred, according to the news release and the N.C. Highway Patrol.
At 7:04 a.m. Monday, Kernersville officers responded to a call involving a hit-and-run of several vehicles. After officers assessed the situation, the police department contacted the highway patrol to investigate the incident.
Bowman was driving a 2014 Chevrolet pickup in a parking lot at Smith Crossing Drive in southeastern Forsyth County, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the highway patrol.
Bowman's pickup initially struck three parked vehicles in the parking lot, continued moving, struck a traffic island and a speeding sign, and then collided with three other parked vehicles, Moultrie said.
Bowman wasn't injured, but his pickup had $4,000 in damage, Moultrie said. Damage estimates weren't immediately available for the parked vehicles.
Bowman was charged by the highway patrol with driving while impaired, hit-and-run and careless and reckless driving, police said.
Bowman was taken to the Forsyth County Jail, Moultrie said.
However, it was unclear Monday whether a magistrate set a bond for him or whether Bowman has been released from custody.