KERNERSVILLE — A man is in an area hospital with serious injuries after Kernersville police found him with a stab wound on Halloween night, according to the Police Department.

Officers went to the 100 block of Oak Forest Drive around 11 p.m. on Thursday after getting a call about a stabbing. They found a man with a stab wound. Forsyth County EMS took him to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Kernersville Police officer Blake Jones said the stabbing isn't criminal, calling it a "mental health issue." Because of that, Jones said he doesn't expect anyone to be charged in the incident. 

Kernersville police had not released the man's name as of Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

