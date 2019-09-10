A man robbed a sweepstakes business in Kernersville around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

Witnesses told police a man in dark clothing entered the game room displaying a weapon, according to a news release. The man left the sweepstakes business, located in the 66 Plaza South shopping center on N.C. 66 South in Kernersville, on foot.

Police said he stole money from the business, but it is not known how much he made off with.

There were no injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

@LeeOSanderlin

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments