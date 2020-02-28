A federal judge sentenced a Kernersville man to prison Friday after he was convicted last year of impersonating a U.S. marshal.
U.S. District Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr. of sentenced Michael Robert Kwasniewski, 38, to 16 months in federal prison, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Greensboro.
Tilley also ordered Kwasniewski to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and to pay a $2,000 fine and special assessment of $100, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Kwasniewski, who pleaded guilty in federal court on March 6, 2019, was accused of using a fake U.S. marshal badge, fake identification cards and fake credentials that were of “such remarkable quality” that it would take more than a “cursory inspection” to deem them as forgeries, according to federal court records.
Kwasniewski also was accused of entering a Kohl’s department store in Kernersville on Dec. 10, 2018, wearing a gray T-shirt with a U.S. Marshals Service emblem on the front and what appeared to be a marshal’s badge draped around his neck, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Kwasniewski was also armed with a handgun.
Over the course of several hours in the store that night, Kwasniewski displayed the badge and repeatedly identified himself to store employees as a “U.S. marshal,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.
U.S. marshals arrested Kwasniewski on Nov. 2, 2018, at his house in Kernersville. Agents saw, but did not seize, another badge; a U.S. Marshals hat; a Glock semi-automatic pistol, which is popular among law-enforcement officials; and tactical gear in the house.
Kwasniewski told federal agents during an interview after his arrest that he had bought the items on eBay, federal court records show.
After his arrest, authorities transferred custody of Kwasniewski’s personal effects to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.