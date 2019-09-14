A Kernersville man allegedly punched a disabled person, called 911 claiming he had stabbed the person, and then exposed his genitals in the backseat of a police car, all after "doing meth all day," according to court records.
Officers with the Kernersville Police Department received a call Saturday morning from 29-year-old Robert Austin Moore of Oak Forest Road in Kernersville, saying he had just stabbed a disabled person.
Upon arrival, police learned Moore did not stab the person, but said he did punch them. Officers arrested Moore for allegedly assaulting a disabled person, and for misusing the 911 system.
On the way to the Forsyth County Jail, Moore allegedly showed his genitals to the officer driving the car, according to a warrant for Moore's arrest. Moore is also charged with indecent exposure.
At the jail, Moore apparently told authorities he had been "doing meth all day," according to court records.
Moore is currently on probation, however court records did not say why.
Moore is being held under a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
Court documents say Moore just moved to the area from out of state three months ago, which may explain why there was little record about his previous history.
