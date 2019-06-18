A 21-year-old Kernersville man was convicted last week of pointing a loaded gun into his then-girlfriend’s stomach during an argument and pulling the trigger.
Anthony Jacob Franklin, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.
Judge Stanley Allen of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Franklin to a minimum of one year and 10 months to three years and three months in prison. A misdemeanor charge of firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling to incite fear was voluntarily dismissed.
Assistant District Attorney Ben White said Franklin and Taylor Beth Hutchens had been dating and had children together. On Sept. 9, 2018, the couple had an argument. During that argument, Franklin waved a handgun around, pointed to Hutchens’ stomach and pulled the trigger.
White said in court that Hutchens could have died and had to have emergency surgery. Hutchens sat in the courtroom while Franklin entered his guilty plea. She did not say anything during the hearing.