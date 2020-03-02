A Kernersville man who was chased Sunday by a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy faces several drug charges, court records show.
Wesley Rafael Liriano, 26, of South Cherry Street was charged Monday with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession of cocaine, all felonies, according to arrest warrants.
Liriano also is charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, felony maintaining a vehicle to store and sell a controlled substance, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a fraudulent ID and possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, other arrest warrants show.
Liriano is accused of transporting and possessing slightly more than 1½ pounds of cocaine, fleeing from Deputy B.B. Jones who was conducting a traffic stop, possessing with intent to sell and deliver slightly more than 1½ pounds of cocaine, the warrants said.
Liriano also is accused of possessing that same amount of cocaine, maintaining a 2011 BMW sedan to keep and sell cocaine, possessing plastic wrap and a plastic bag to store cocaine and marijuana, possessing a false N.C. driver’s license and possessing a half-ounce of marijuana, according to arrest warrants.
Liriano was being held Monday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Liriano is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.
Four people were injured Sunday after a pursuit by the Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy ended in a crash on Union Cross Road.
At 9:09 a.m. Sunday, a deputy attempted to stop a gray, four-door BMW for traffic violations on Interstate 74/U.S. 311 near the Ridgewood Road exit, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began, ending in the 1900 block of Union Cross Road when the BMW crashed into a silver Ford SUV, the sheriff’s office said. The BMW hit a tree and ultimately came to a standstill on its roof.
The driver of the BMW was arrested, and a loaded AR-15 rifle was found on the ground near the crashed BMW, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. Liriano, the driver of the BMW, and two passengers were also taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336- 727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
