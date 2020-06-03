Salisbury police have arrested a Kernersville man who was accused of firing a gun during a confrontation Sunday with protesters at a Confederate statue in Salisbury.
Jeffrey Alan Long, 49, was charged with carrying a weapon at a parade, two counts of misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and discharging a firearm inside city limits, court records show. Long was released from custody after posting a $2,000 bond, Salisbury police said.
Long is scheduled to appear in Rowan District Court on July 7.
Salisbury police officers said they were stationed one block away from the protests near the Fame (Confederate) statue on Innes Street. Two separate groups were allowed to gather in downtown Salisbury when the shots were fired, a police department statement said.
At 7 p.m., officers reported seeing Long pull a a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol from his waistband and fire two rounds into the air, the statement said. Long then put the gun back in his waistband and walked away toward the 100 block of Church Street, followed by protesters.
Officers took Long into custody as he made his way back to the intersection, recovering a second handgun from an ankle holster, the statement said.
