KERNERSVILLE — Police charged a Winston-Salem man with felony larceny from a motor vehicle and with resisting arrest after they sighted a suspect fleeing the scene of the crime, authorities said.
About 6:24 a.m. Thursday, police received reports that several vehicles had been broken into in the Hopkins Road area. As police investigated, a man fled the scene and was caught a short time later.
Charged in the case was Marc Kevin Siehler Jr., 22, of Winston-Salem. Police said additional charges may be made. Siehler was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.
