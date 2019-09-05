KERNERSVILLE — Police charged a Winston-Salem man with felony larceny from a motor vehicle and with resisting arrest after they sighted a suspect fleeing the scene of the crime, authorities said.

About 6:24 a.m. Thursday, police received reports that several vehicles had been broken into in the Hopkins Road area. As police investigated, a man fled the scene and was caught a short time later.

Charged in the case was Marc Kevin Siehler Jr., 22, of Winston-Salem. Police said additional charges may be made. Siehler was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments