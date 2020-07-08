GRAHAM — Three juveniles face charges in connection with more than $20,000 worth of damage at a vandalized church in the Saxapahaw community south of Graham, authorities say.
Deputies responded about 7:45 a.m. Monday to Moore's Chapel Baptist Church, 5750 Church Road to investigate damage to the church and a church van, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office said a church van was spray painted with "vulgarity," the windshield was shattered and all tires were slashed.
Inside the fellowship hall, the sheriff's office said deputies found extensive damage, from holes in the walls, which also were spray painted with more vulgarity, to food and condiments strewn on the floors. The air conditioning duct was also punctured, officials said.
With help from the community and surveillance video, the sheriff's office said it identified three suspects. The sheriff's office said detectives interviewed the juvenile suspects on Tuesday and said they admitted to vandalizing the church.
The sheriff's office said juvenile petitions will be sought against the three on two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony destruction of church property and misdemeanor injury to personal property.
