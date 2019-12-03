An early-morning car chase through Forsyth County and Winston-Salem on Tuesday ended with sheriff’s deputies arresting three juveniles, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
A fourth person involved in the chase remains at large.
About 1:30 a.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone who lives on Idols Road in Clemmons saying their car had been broken into. Deputies went to the area and found a car matching the description of the suspected car on Middlebrook Drive, a street that intersects with Idols. A deputy tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The deputy gave chase into Winston-Salem, where police got involved shortly before 2 a.m.
The pursuit ended in the 1500 block of South Hawthorne Road, where the four people in the car tried to run away.
Deputies caught three of them, all age 17 or younger, and arrested them, authorities said. One person is still wanted, and it’s unclear if they are also a juvenile.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the juveniles are linked to numerous vehicle break-ins in and around Clemmons.
During the search, law-enforcement officers closed the 1500 block of South Hawthorne Road.
Police said no one was injured and no property damaged during the chase and the search for the car’s occupants.
According to the sheriff’s office’s vehicle-pursuit policy, deputies are allowed to start a car chase if the deputy determines that the immediate danger to the officer and the public created by the pursuit is “less than the immediate or potential danger to the public should the suspect remain at large.”
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fourth suspect to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or the sheriff’s office at 336-727-2112.
