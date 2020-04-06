BURLINGTON — Authorities are looking for the driver of a SUV who struck a juvenile on Sunday evening and fled the scene, according to a news release from Burlington police.
At about 8:15, officers in near the 1300 block of Beaumont Court were advised of a pedestrian accident involving a juvenile. The juvenile had been riding in front of a residence, traveled into the roadway and was struck by a passing SUV. The SUV paused in the roadway and then fled the scene, according to the release.
It is is described as a newer model white SUV, possibly and Nissan Rogue.
The juvenile was transported to a local medical facility and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 336-229-3500 or Alamance CrimeStoppers at 336-229-7100.
