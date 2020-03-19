Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has chosen the superior court judges who will determine whether four men should be exonerated in the murder of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather.
The three judges — R. Allen Baddour Jr., John M. Dunlow and Karen Eady-Williams — will hold a hearing during a special session of Forsyth Superior Court. Last week, the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission voted 5-3 to move the case to this panel of superior court judges after finding sufficient evidence that the four men could be innocent.
"I have full faith and confidence that the judges selected for this hearing will bring the highest level of professional review to all of the evidence being presented in this case," Beasley said in a statement. "North Carolinians can rest assured that this review will be fair and just to everyone involved."
Nathaniel Jones, 61, was found lying in the carport of his home on Moravia Street on Nov. 15, 2002. Jones, a gas-station owner, had been beaten and was found gagged and bound. He died from a heart arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack.
Five teenage boys — four were 15 and one was 14 — were arrested and later convicted in two separate trials of robbing and killing Jones. Nathaniel Cauthen and his younger brother, Rayshawn Banner, were convicted of first-degree murder and are now serving a sentence of life in prison with parole. Christopher Bryant, Dorrell Brayboy and Jermal Tolliver were convicted of second-degree murder and got sentences of about 14 years in prison. Bryant and Tolliver were released from prison in 2017, and Brayboy was released in 2018.
Cauthen, Banner, Bryant and Tolliver all filed claims of innocence with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission. Brayboy had proclaimed his innocence but, before he could file a claim of his own, he was stabbed to death in front of a Food Lion on New Walkertown Road in 2019. The commission can only consider claims from people who are still alive.
The men allege that Winston-Salem police detectives coerced them to make false confession. Jessicah Black, a key witness in the case, recanted her testimony, saying she was forced by police detectives to make false statements implicating the five teenagers.
A hearing on this case has not been scheduled.
