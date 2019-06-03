A judge sealed the search warrants Monday that investigators had obtained last week to search a field near Kernersville for a possible body, a court record shows.
Judge Julia Lynn Gullett of Forsyth Superior Court sealed the warrants at the request of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, according to the court record. Local investigators ended their search Wednesday for a body in a field near the intersection of Ogden School Road and Teague in southeastern Forsyth County near Kernersville.
No body was found at the scene, and investigators found no evidence that a crime happened there, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigator A.J. Evaro told Gullett that public disclosure of executed search warrants “would jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” the court order says. “The life and safety of the confidential informant, and that disclosure of the facts alleged therein may impair the ability of the state and the defense and impartial trial.”
Gullett’s order will keep the search warrants sealed until an arrest is made or the investigation is closed. Under state law, search warrants are public records unless they are sealed by court order.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said that Gullett’s order was necessary to prevent any leak of leads that investigators are pursing.
Crews used a backhoe to dig in an area sectioned off with crime-scene tape in a field near the intersection of Teague Lane and Ogden School Road, the sheriff’s office said. Additional equipment was brought to the scene last week Wednesday, Howell said.
The sheriff’s office received the tip May 24 that a body might have been dumped on the property in January or February of this year. The property owner was cooperative during the search, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about this matter can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.