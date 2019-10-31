GREENSBORO — The testimony of a prosecutor's star witness in a murder for hire trial may have unraveled the entire case.
Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan told attorneys on both sides that he wanted to take the evening recess to consider dropping charges against Shonta Durham.
Durham, 40, of Greensboro, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
She is accused in the 2013 shooting of Danielle Tyler, who survived her gunshot wound. Police said Tyler's husband, Malcolm Tyler, paid Dennis Shaw Jr. $2,000 to kill his wife and that Durham drove the vehicle involved.
Shaw is also charged in the shooting but Malcolm Tyler is not.
"To this date he is not charged," said John Robertson, a detective at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Four years after the shooting the case had grown cold until Durham, while in jail, called detectives to say she knew who shot Tyler.
She told detectives that she was an escort, having an affair with Malcolm Tyler when she learned that he paid Shaw $2,000 to kill his wife. She couldn't name the driver but believed it was Shaw's brother.
Assistant Public Defender Wayne Baucino spent Thursday building a case for the jury that Durham was blamed in the plot because she "snitched" to police.
When deputies confronted Shaw he told them Durham was the driver.
"That's a lie," Durham said in a recorded interview played in court on Thursday morning. "They're trying to put me in it because I snitched."
Shaw testified Thursday that Durham was suppose to be driving home when he noticed she was going the wrong direction and then blocked another vehicle from driving forward. He said that's when Durham threw him a gun and told him to scare the driver. He testified that Durham emphasized that he shouldn't shoot the driver but fire around the vehicle.
That testimony led Baucino to ask Morgan to dismiss all charges.
Baucino said Shaw's testimony left jurors without evidence that Durham attempted to, intended to or conspired to kill anyone.
But Assistant District Attorney John Stone told Morgan that he had no idea Shaw would testify the way he did and that he told two "partial truths" during his testimony.
"He gave partial truths and it's the jurors' job to put the two stories together to get to the real truth," Stone said.
This gave Baucino an opening to get the case dismissed.
"If the state's position is that Shaw isn't telling the truth than that calls into question his entire testimony," Baucino said, "and if you take away his testimony this case would have never gone to the jury."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.