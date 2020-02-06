Jamill Jones, a former Wake Forest University assistant men’s basketball coach, was convicted Thursday of misdemeanor assault after he was accused of punching a tourist in New York City who later died, authorities said.
Following a week-long jury trial, Jones, 37, was found guilty of assault in the third degree, the Queens County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Judge Joanne Watters of Queens Criminal Court, who presided at trial, set Jones’ sentencing for March 18.
Jones faces up to a year in jail, the district attorney’s office said.
According to trial testimony, Jones was driving with a companion shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2018, toward their hotel in Long Island City.
The victim Sandor Szabo, 35, earlier that day had attended a family wedding. Szabo, who was also staying in a nearby hotel, appeared to have possibly shattered the rear window of the SUV that Jones was driving. Szabo then walked away from the SUV and Jones followed him, punched him once in the face and walked back to his vehicle and left the area, the DA’s office said.
According to trial testimony, Szabo was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries included a cut to his chin, a skull fracture and other traumatic brain injuries. Two days later on Aug. 7, 2018, Szabo died as a result of those injuries, the DA’s office said.
District Attorney Melinda Katz said that Jones was in his car parking near his hotel when Szabo appeared near the defendant’s vehicle, banged on the back and the rear window may have shattered.
Jones “could have driven away from the scene or call 911,” Katz said. “Instead, he retaliated by getting out of his car and punching the victim. This was a death that could have been avoided, sparing the victim’s family the loss of a loved one.”
According to Szabo’s Linkedin page, he had worked as a vice president of sales for What If Media Group of Fort Lee, N.J., since March 2017. He also worked as a consultant for Robert Kent Associates in the Raleigh-Durham area at the same time.
Jones was placed on administrative leave by WFU after the incident in New York. Jones had been at Wake Forest since 2017. He’s also coached at Central Florida, Virginia Commonwealth and Florida Gulf Coast.
Jones wrote in his resignation letter to head coach Danny Manning and Athletics Director Ron Wellman that they had his gratitude for the support they provided him during his tenure as assistant coach of the Wake Forest men’s basketball team and with the challenges he has faced in his criminal case.
“It’s been an enormously painful time for all who have been touched by this tragedy,” Jones wrote. “My respect for you both, for Wake Forest as an institution, and for all of the individuals I’ve had the privilege and opportunity to work with as part of the program is boundless.”
