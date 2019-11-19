Tina Lenore Heal

Heal

 GCSO

JAMESTOWN — A Jamestown woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her mother.

Tina Lenore Heal, 58 is accused of killing 85-year-old Jean Ruth Oxley who was found dead at her residence in the 100 block of Bellwood Court on Saturday, according to a Guilford County Sheriff's Office news release.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies along with county EMS responded to a report of a suicidal subject at a residence in the 400 block of Tangle Drive in Jamestown. Deputies were informed by member of that household that Heal had attempted suicide. She was found and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While deputies were on scene, a welfare check was requested for Heal's mother, Oxley, who lived nearby. The sheriff's office said she had died from "obvious traumatic injuries" that indicated she was the victim of a homicide.

On Monday, upon her release from the hospital, Heal was arrested at the Tangle Drive residence on the murder charge, according to the sheriff's office. She is in the county jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

