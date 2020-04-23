ASHEBORO - A detention officer escaped serious injury when an inmate grabbed the officer's pen and tried to stab the officer, Randolph County Sheriff's officials said Thursday.
The incident happened Monday while the officer was attempting to secure Kevin Matthew Coleman, 26, in a cell at the Randolph County Detention Center, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Multiple officers responded to secure Coleman, who was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, a felony, and resist, obstruct and delay an officer of his duties, a misdemeanor. Coleman received a $25,000 secured bond and first appearance was set for June 22, the news release said.
Coleman, of Asheboro, was previously arrested March 8 on a charge of failure to appear, and was also served a criminal summons for assaulting another inmate March 23, the news release said.
