GREENSBORO — Police released few details late Saturday about a shooting that injured one person that evening.
Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to 709 Milton St. in reference to a shooting and found one victim injured at the side of the building, police said in a news release.
EMS took the victim to a local hospital, police said.
No further details about the victim or shooting were released late Saturday. Police said they had no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
