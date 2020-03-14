Generic Greensboro Police (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left two people injured.

Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. Saturday to 4405 Baker Ave. for a report of gunfire, police said in a news release. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital. Police did not release their conditions.

No further details were available.

