GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left two people injured.
Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. Saturday to 4405 Baker Ave. for a report of gunfire, police said in a news release. They found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital. Police did not release their conditions.
No further details were available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.