GREENSBORO — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Monday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At 3:19 p.m., police responded to a call about shots being fired in the 1100 block of Ogden Street. The officers located two victims, each suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
The suspect is believed to be in a brown sedan, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.