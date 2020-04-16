A 7-month-old boy died from blunt force injuries to his abdomen and chest, according to an autopsy. The boy's father, Christion Vaughn Jones, 19, has been charged with murder and felony intentional child abuse, causing serious bodily injury, in connection to the July 4, 2019 death of his son, Christion Vaughn Jones Jr.
Christion Jones Sr., who has addresses on Franciscan Drive in Winston-Salem and Merritt Drive in Greensboro, is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
According to an arrest warrant, the infant had a torn liver, a tear in a vein carrying blood to his heart, broken ribs, a torn small intestine, a torn pancreas, torn adrenal glands and other internal injuries.
The autopsy report also said Christion Jones Jr. had bruises on his scalp, face and lower back.
On July 4, 2019, the infant woke up crying after falling asleep in his parent's bedroom, according to a summary of findings contained in the autopsy report. The report says his father took the baby downstairs and gave him a bottle of formula. The medical examiner's investigative report said Jones gave the bottle to his son and then placed the child on his back in a chair. The bottle dropped, and the child was found unresponsive, according to the autopsy and investigative reports.
The boy's grandmother began performing CPR. Christion Jones Jr.'s stomach became distended, according to the investigative report. Emergency medical personnel and firefighters took over in trying to save the infant, who was taken to Brenner's Children Hospital. He was declared dead at 11:03 a.m. on July 4, 2019, according to the autopsy report.
Winston-Salem police officers had been called to the residence, which was in 1900 block of Franciscan Drive at the Twin City apartment complex off Peters Creek Parkway, at 10:09 a.m. that morning. Winston-Salem police said last year that six adults, all relatives of the infant, were in the house. No other children were home at the time.
The child's death marked the 12th homicide of 2019.
Officers arrested Jones on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street in Winston-Salem. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 30.
Anyone who has information about the infant's death is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
