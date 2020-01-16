GREENSBORO – State agents seized $460,000 worth of counterfeit products — Air Jordan shoes, UGG boots, Rolex watches, Gucci handbags and pirated CDs and DVDs — at a Greensboro flea market Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of the Secretary of State.
The estimated retail value is the amount the genuine trademarked items would sell for, the news release said.
Agents with the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force discovered the knock-off designer apparel and accessories at at The Flea flea market at 3220 North O’Henry Boulevard in Greensboro, the release said. Homeland Security Investigations and the Greensboro Police Department helped with the enforcement sweep.
Five people were charged with trademark violations. Ramon Vararro Poteat, 60, of Browns Summit, and Alhage Mohammed Secka, 51, of Raleigh were each charged with one count of felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark. Three other flea market vendors were charged with misdemeanor trademark violations: Evette Delynn Daouda, 53, of Greensboro; Felicia Dianne Able, 46, of Greensboro; and Joey Ray Willis, 39, of Danville, Va.
“Counterfeit products do real economic harm to legitimate manufacturers and merchants, pose a health and safety hazard to consumers, and can help fund organized crime," said Secretary of State Elaine Marshall in the news release.
Marshall created the N.C. Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force in 2004. Her office enforce laws that protect the holders of state and federally registered trademarks, the news release said.
