DANVILLE, Va. — Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a cat was found Thursday morning shot with an arrow.

Officers responded about 10:50 a.m. to A.S. Pugh Roofing Co. on North Main Street and spoke with an employee who captured an injured cat in the parking lot, police said in a news release. The cat was found with an arrow lodged in its side, from the right shoulder area to where it had partially exited near the left shoulder.

The Danville Area Humane Society was contacted and arranged for the cat to be treated at Animal Medical Center where it had surgery to have the arrow removed, police said. The cat will remain at the clinic for a couple of days while it recovers.

The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction whoever is responsible for injuring the cat.

