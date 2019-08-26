Four years after human remains were found on the property of a Forsyth County couple, prosecutors are still trying to identify those remains, according to new court papers filed in Forsyth Superior Court.
Jason Michael Mitchell, 38, and his wife, Mary Utleye Mitchell, 52, are facing the same criminal charge — one count of felonious destruction of a human body or remains to conceal a death. In other words, Forsyth County prosecutors allege that Jason and Mary Mitchell buried a body on their property, even though they knew the person didn’t die from natural causes. They have not been charged with murder. Law-enforcement officials found the human remains in June 2015 at the couple’s property at 3555 Brookbank Drive.
Over the four years that the case has been pending, Forsyth County prosecutors and officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have declined to say whether the human remains were identified. But the remains have been linked to a Winston-Salem man named Gordon Reid, 61, who was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2015. His name appears on a court order sealing a search warrant for the Mitchells’ house.
However, according to court papers filed this month, prosecutors have not been able to identify the remains because no DNA can be extracted for testing. The sheriff’s office had sent the remains previously to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh and then to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Va. After that, the sheriff’s office used Bode Cellmark Forensics Inc. in Lorton, Va., a private lab that says on its website it can provide forensic-genealogy services to law-enforcement officials for violent crimes against individuals, such as homicide, or for identifying human remains.
Now, Forsyth County prosecutors have sought to have samples from the human remains tested at the University of North Texas. The school won’t initiate testing until October and a final report from that testing won’t be available until March 2020.
Attorneys for Jason and Mary Mitchell filed court papers this month saying the new testing only delays a case that they say has dragged on for four years and violated the Mitchells’ constitutional right to a speedy trial. Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.
John D. Bryson, attorney for Jason Mitchell, filed a demand for a speedy trial in August 2018, a little more than a year after the couple was indicted. The Mitchells’ cases were never calendared so that a trial date could be set, according to court papers. Bryson filed a motion to dismiss based on a speedy-trial violation on June 18.
He filed an amended motion on Aug. 16.
Michael Grace, attorney for Mary Mitchell, filed a motion to dismiss on Aug. 21.
According to both motions, Forsyth County prosecutors sent the attorneys new information that samples of the human remains had been mailed to University of North Texas on March 29.
Grace and Bryson both acknowledge that two prosecutors — Brian Taylor and Derek Gray — who had been assigned the case have left. Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried is now prosecuting the case. But they also argue that seven months after Bryson filed a motion for a speedy trial, prosecutors “initiated yet a third round of forensic testing, which will, by conservative estimates, delay any trial proceedings that could occur in this case until March 2020, almost 18 months following Defendant’s demand for a speedy trial.”
They also note that the Mitchells are facing low-level felonies that could result in probation if they are convicted.
Jason and Mary Mitchell have been out on bond since they were first arrested in 2015, but their passports have been seized. Prosecutors also seized nearly 250 items, including two motor vehicles. None of those items has been returned, Grace and Bryson said in their motions.
Police found 10 machetes, guns, ammunition, knives, swords, computers and other items, according to an inventory list of the search warrant attached to Bryson’s motion to dismiss.
Many of those items are likely now useless, particularly the two vehicles that Jason Mitchell believes have been stored outside, Grace and Bryson said in court papers.
“The length of delay here is presumptively prejudicial and the State does not appear to have justification for such an excessive delay on such a low-level felony,” they said in court papers.
They call the delays “egregious” and the charges against both should be dismiss, Grace and Bryson argue.
A date for hearing the motions has not been set.