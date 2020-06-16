Homicide investigation

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early this morning.

In a news release, Greensboro Police said they responded to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of Trent Street at 1:11 a.m.

Police said a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound was located. Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but said the victim died as a result her injuries.

Brianna Nicole Smith, 21, of Greensboro was identified by police as the victim.

There is no suspect information, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

