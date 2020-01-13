A break-in suspect and homeowners shot at each other Monday afternoon in a Winston-Salem home, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Winston-Salem police responded to 4831 Sagewood Lane about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, police said.
Before officers arrived, the residents were notified that someone had broken into their home. The homeowners then returned home.
Officers learned that the homeowners and a suspect exchanged gunfire after the homeowners encountered the suspect in their house.
The suspect then ran from the scene, police said. Gunfire also struck a nearby home, but no one was injured there.
No gunshot victims have gone to any local hospital for treatment, police said. Police didn't identify the homeowners.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.
