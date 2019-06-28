A High Point man is charged with breaking into eight homes and vehicles in the month of June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Brian Thomas Louser, of the 400 block of Burge Place in High Point, faces 17 felony charges related to the incidents, which began June 2 and continued through June 23, police said.
Louser, 35, who police said was unemployed, was arrested Tuesday in the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail in Winston-Salem.
Louser is charged with four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, two counts of larceny and one count of financial card theft.
The break-ins were determined by police to be connected. They occurred in the following areas:
- 1900 block of Bethania Rural Hall Road
- 3600 block of Reynolda Road
- 2800 block of University Parkway
- 3000 block of High Cliffs Road
- 3100 block of Broadview Drive
- 1800 block of Cliffside Drive
- 1900 block of Echo Trail
- 1600 block of Bright Leaf Road
Louser, who received a $35,000 bond, is scheduled to next appear in court on July 11.