HIGH POINT — A man accused of assaulting a woman Friday night was shot and killed at her home early Saturday after attacking her with an ax, police said.
Officers responded about 4:10 a.m. to 400 Hickory Lane on a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. The woman told officers that she shot the man accused of choking and pushing her Friday after he returned to her home Saturday and charged her with an ax.
Police did not identify the woman or the man who was killed.
Officers first responded to the home shortly after 10 p.m. Friday on a report of a woman being assaulted by a man who was possibly intoxicated.
Officers learned the man might have access to a gun so they remained outside the home and called in a tactical response team. They were not able to contact the man inside the home and, after getting a search warrant, entered the home about 2:30 a.m. and found he was not there.
Officers responded to the home again about 4:10 a.m. on the shooting call.
A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the back yard, police said, adding that his identity would not be released yet because family had not been located and notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yokely at 336-887-7860 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.