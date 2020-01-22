HIGH POINT — A 41-year-old High Point woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries this morning after the van she was driving hit a car before crashing into the corner of a building.
Investigators are trying to determine why the van's driver was speeding at the time of the crash about 8:10 a.m. today, according to High Point police.
Several witnesses told police a white 2003 Chevy Astro van was traveling north on N. Main Street near Rockspring Road at 70 to 80 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.
As the van was passing Rockspring Road, witnesses said it veered suddenly into the southbound lane, police said. The van sideswiped a white 2004 Lexus RX330 before continuing to slide out of control and into the corner of the building at 1613 N. Main St., where Triad Martial Arts is located, police said. No one was in the building at the time, police said.
Police have not named the driver of the van, who was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem. She was the only one in the van, police said.
The driver of the Lexus is a 17-year old High Point resident. Police said the teenage driver and three passengers were evaluated on the scene by EMS and later left with their parents.
