HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the killing of a High Point woman, according to a news release from High Point police.
At about 10:30 a.m., police responded to an apartment at 1457-A West Avenue where they found Niekia E. Williams, 43, dead in the living room, according to the release.
Williams, who appeared to have been shot in the head, was found by her nephew. The apartment was filled with smoke due to food burning on the stove, police said.
Detectives are still investigating and additional information was not released.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Blackman at 336-887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.