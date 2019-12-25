HIGH POINT — A 20-year-old woman suffered multiple cuts after she was stabbed on Christmas Eve, High Point police said in a news release.
Officers responded to an assault at 2305 Friends Ave. at 11:27 p.m. Upon arrival, they were advised that the victim was already on her way to Wake Forest Baptist Health — High Point Medical Center in a personal car.
Another patrol officer responding to the call observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with someone hanging out of the window calling for help, according to the release. It was the stabbing victim.
Once at the hospital, officers spoke with the victim and she provided a statement and suspect information. The victim had a cuts to her left knee, left forearm, left upper forearm, back left thigh and two cuts to her front left thigh. She was in stable condition and her wounds were not considered life-threatening, according to the release.
Police broadcast information about the suspects and shortly thereafter two patrol officers located the suspect vehicle occupied by the two suspects.
They placed a 16-year-old female and 20-year-old Mekhia Maas under arrest. Each are charged with assault with a deadly weapon while inflicting serious injury. The 16-year-old is being held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro. Maas was being held on a $20,000 secured bond at the Guilford County Jail in High Point.
