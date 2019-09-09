Paul Arnold Steber

HIGH POINT — A former High Point University freshman charged with possessing firearms on educational property and communicating a threat has been involuntarily committed to a state psychiatric hospital.

Nineteen-year-old Paul Arnold Steber, of Boston, was in court in High Point on Monday where he was committed to Central Regional Hospital in Butner. 

Steber's bail was lowered to $250,000.

He was arrested in late August in his dorm room after HPU students told university security officers that another student had two firearms on campus, according to a message that HPU sent to students and employees Aug. 27.

Steber was charged with two felony counts of possessing weapons on educational property and one felony count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

