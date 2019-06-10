HIGH POINT — A 21-year-old High Point man is in Guilford County jail with bail set at $3 million after police said he raped three females last week.
On Wednesday, officers responded to an unknown trouble and a hit-and-run call in the 1200-block of East Green Drive, according to a police news release.
Tavio De’Shawn Whitehead was seen fleeing the hit-and-run as police arrived. Officers found a partially-clothed female who told police that she had been sexually assaulted. She was transported to High Point Medical Center for evaluation.
As officers searched the area for Whitehead, he was spotted in the 900-block of Worth Street. Police said when he saw officers, he tried to flee but was caught after a short foot pursuit.
During the arrest, Whitehead threw a North Carolina driver's license and several debit/credit cards onto the roof of an apartment building. Officers said the name on the license and cards matched the female victim's name.
Police also learned during the arrest that Whitehead was currently on probation for failing to register as a sex offender.
Unbeknownst to Whitehead, High Point police had two other rape reports filed within 24 hours of the most recent incident that investigators were able to link to Whitehead.
Whitehead was initially charged with first-degree forcible sex offense, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and resist/delay/obstruct. His bail was set at $1 million
On Thursday, after consulting with the Guilford County District Attorneys Office, Whitehead was also charged with two counts of forcible rape, three counts of kidnapping, and one count each of first-degree sexual offense and attempted first-degree sex offense.
Whitehead's bail for these charges was set at $2 million, bringing the total amount up to $3 million.
In March 2016, Whitehead pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation and sexual battery after a September 2015 incident at High Point Central High School involving a then-17-year-old Whitehead and a 14-year-old girl.
An examination of two cell phones revealed they had texted prior to the meeting and planned to get together for sex, the district attorney's office said. However, the victim had some injuries around her neck.
Prior to the plea agreement, Whitehead had spent six months in jail. He was sentenced to 8 to 19 months in prison for the strangulation charge and 60 days in prison for the battery charge. Both sentences were suspended.
In August 2018, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and was put on 24 months of probation, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.